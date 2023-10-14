Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $543,855 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

