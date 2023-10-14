Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

