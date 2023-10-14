Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $525,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $94.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $101.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

