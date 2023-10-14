Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 997 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.11 and a 200 day moving average of $229.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Bank of America downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

