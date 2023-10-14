Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after acquiring an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

HON opened at $183.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.83 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.47%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.