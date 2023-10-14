Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,468,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.