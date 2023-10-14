Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,260 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 782,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $67,706,000 after purchasing an additional 102,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 62.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEA by 81.0% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $45.57 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. CICC Research downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SE

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.