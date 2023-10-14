Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 494.4% during the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 69,610 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 77,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $8,051,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 579,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 161,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 122,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $70.95 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

