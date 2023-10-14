Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 12,720 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $49,649,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after purchasing an additional 275,895 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,109.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 246,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -108.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981 over the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

