Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 3,172 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $147.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

