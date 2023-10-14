Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 39,749 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,749 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.