Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Short Interest Update

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 73,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $467,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Lisata Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Lisata Therapeutics stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

