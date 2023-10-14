Lisk Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $110.52 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002429 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002028 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001502 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

