Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $441.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $388.10 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.24. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.