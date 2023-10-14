Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,662,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $195.77 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

