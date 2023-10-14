Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $195.77 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.