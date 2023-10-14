LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $290.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.90.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

