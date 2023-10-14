Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $377.69 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.28 and a 52 week high of $406.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

