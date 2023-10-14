Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 0.5 %
Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.99.
About Lynas Rare Earths
