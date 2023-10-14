Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 0.5 %

Lynas Rare Earths stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.