LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 201,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $102,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $92.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.