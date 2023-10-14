Macquarie Trims WPP (LON:WPP) Target Price to GBX 800

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Macquarie from GBX 850 ($10.40) to GBX 800 ($9.79) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.42) to GBX 1,245 ($15.24) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 890 ($10.89) to GBX 870 ($10.65) in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.30) to GBX 1,150 ($14.08) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.42) to GBX 1,200 ($14.69) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,064.63 ($13.03).

WPP opened at GBX 713 ($8.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 751.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 837.56. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 703.20 ($8.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,455.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,959.18%.

In other news, insider Simon Dingemans bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £32,800 ($40,146.88). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

