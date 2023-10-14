Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

MARPS stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $10.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.02% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.