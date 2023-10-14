Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
MARPS stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $10.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
