Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,616.67.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,496.69 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,109.00 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,490.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,402.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

