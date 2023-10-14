Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.52.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $398.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.03. The company has a market capitalization of $375.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $287.84 and a 1-year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

