Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,923,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $287.84 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.03. The company has a market capitalization of $375.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

