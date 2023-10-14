Maverick Protocol Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.20 million and $2.43 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.21861134 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,537,548.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

