MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$27.00.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.72.

TSE MEG opened at C$27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.93. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$16.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.25.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.8250564 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

