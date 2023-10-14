Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $77.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of MU opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,532,223.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,680,740. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $349,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 96.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 505,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,370,000 after buying an additional 247,546 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $1,266,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

