Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $120.88

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $120.88 and last traded at $121.26, with a volume of 205397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.32 per share, with a total value of $100,310.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,202.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Middleby by 67.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,403,000 after buying an additional 699,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $85,831,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Middleby by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after acquiring an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Middleby by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 192.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

