Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $22.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVV stock opened at $433.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.44. The stock has a market cap of $335.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.43 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

