Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.9% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 109,352.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 95,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,416 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $539.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.87. The stock has a market cap of $499.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.