Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

