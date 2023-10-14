Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1,598.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.70. The stock has a market cap of $220.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

