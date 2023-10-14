Mizuho Cuts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $229.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $250.00 to $229.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.47.

NYSE:IQV opened at $199.51 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $171.24 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.93. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

