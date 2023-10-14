Mizuho Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $25.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.92.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

