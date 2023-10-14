Mizuho Trims Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Target Price to $131.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $137.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.53. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after buying an additional 4,343,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,789,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,630,000 after purchasing an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,542,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,023,000 after purchasing an additional 485,903 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

