Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Lowered to $65.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TAP. StockNews.com started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.19.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

