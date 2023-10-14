monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 240.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on monday.com from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

monday.com Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.08 and a beta of 0.82. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $189.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.85.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.