Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

MOND has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mondee in a report on Monday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mondee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Mondee alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOND

Mondee Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOND opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Mondee has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondee will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mondee

In other news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,901,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,973,501.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $384,380 in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOND. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mondee by 3,450.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mondee by 3,415.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mondee

(Get Free Report

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.