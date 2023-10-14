Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,544 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 665.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYG. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,413,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,300 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after purchasing an additional 725,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,580,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $77.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

