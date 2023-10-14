MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $730,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,233,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $350.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.35 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in MongoDB by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MongoDB by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in MongoDB by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in MongoDB by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

