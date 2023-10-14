Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NXST. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.46. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

