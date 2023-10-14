Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $370,000 Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

