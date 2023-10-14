Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pool by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $344.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

