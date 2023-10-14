Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Applied Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 5,204.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 14,820 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $114,706.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,207.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $5.13 on Friday. Applied Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $545.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

