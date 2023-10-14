Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.47.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

