Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,406,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,919,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,775,000 after purchasing an additional 138,560 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $266.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.65. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $319.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.80.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

