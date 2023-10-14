Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 310,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $131,999.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,886.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $131,999.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,500. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

