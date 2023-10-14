Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 310,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.
Vaxcyte Price Performance
Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $54.97.
Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte
In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $131,999.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,886.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $131,999.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,500. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
View Our Latest Report on Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.