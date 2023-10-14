Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 64,980 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,980 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,473,871.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,609,302.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,574,235 shares of company stock worth $54,622,379. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.00. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.