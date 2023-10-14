Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 145,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of POINT Biopharma Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 60,165 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 341.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNT opened at $12.61 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.51.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

